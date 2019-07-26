Cristiano Ronaldo a legdrágább sportoló az Instagramon

2019. július 26. 19:11    
Cristiano Ronaldo lett a legdrágább sportoló az Instagramon, egy reklámposztért akár 975 ezer dollárt is elkérhet a közösségi fotómegosztó oldalon - derül ki egy friss gyűjtésből. A jelenleg a Juventusban játszó futballsztárt 177 millióan követik, ezzel közel hatszor annyi követője van, mint a klubjának.

A lista második és harmadik helyére szintén focisták kerültek: Neymar 722 ezer, Messi pedig 648 ezer dollárt elkér egy-egy olyan posztért, amiben terméket vagy márkát reklámoz. David Beckham, aki 6 éve visszavonult a labdarúgástól, még mindig 57 millió követővel rendelkezik és 357 ezer dollárt tud elkérni egy posztért. Az ötödik helyen LeBron James áll 272 ezer dollárral, aki egyben a legdrágább olyan sportoló, aki nem focista.

A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon

What an unforgettable season! New experiences, gigantic club, exciting city, broken records and three more titles! I have to thank all of Juventus fans for the wonderfull way I was welcomed in Italy! You're a very important part of our victories! Thanks to all my fans around the world and particularly to the portuguese people that helped us reach another historical win for Portugal! You'll allways have a special place in my heart! Personaly, I'll never forget the great moments and new record-breaking achievments I've had so far in 2019: - Italian Supercup winning goal; - Serie A win, Best Player and 21 goals; - Nations League win and hat-trick; - First Player to reach 100 wins and 125 goals in Champions League; - First Player to win 10 UEFA titles; - First Player to score in all National Teams final stages: FIFA World Cup, UEFA European Cup, FIFA Confederations Cup and UEFA Nations League; - First Player to score in 10 consecutive National Teams final stages from 2004 to 2019; See you soon! Together we'll keep fighting for new and amazing conquests! I'm counting on you! 🇵🇹🇮🇹🌍 🤜🏻🤛🏻🙌🏻💪🏻

Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) által megosztott bejegyzés,



(CNBC)
