Kiszivárogtak a képek: így fog kinézni a Google új telefonja

Here is the Pixel 2 in “Kinda Blue," White, and Black - Starting at $649. #Pixel2 https://t.co/yIaNJUAz7f pic.twitter.com/Aou8HtbcLD

And Here is the Pixel 2 XL in Black and White, Starting at $849. #pixel2 https://t.co/NAyk9cmvmk pic.twitter.com/30MiYgKQTr