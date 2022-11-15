Belgium reagált a lengyelországi rakétabecsapódásokra

Belgium határozottan elítéli a kedden lengyel területen történt incidenst - jelentette ki Alexander De Croo belga miniszterelnök, hozzátéve, hogy országa kiáll Lengyelország mellett.

Mindannyian a NATO-család részei vagyunk

- írta egy tweetben.

Belgium strongly condemns the incident on polish territory and sends its deepest condolences to the family of the victims and to the people of Poland. Belgium stands with Poland. We are all part of the NATO family that is more than ever united and equipped to protect us all. {:url}