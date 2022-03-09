GettyImages-1237883279
Egy elfoglalt ukrán városban tüntettek a megszállás ellen, 400 embert vettek őrizetbe az oroszok

Az eddig az oroszok által elfoglalt egyetlen ukrán nagyvárosban, a Fekete-tenger közelében, a Dnyeper partján található Herszonban ismételten tüntetés volt a megszállás ellen, az orosz nemzeti gárda mintegy 400 embert vett őrizetbe – írja a Guardian.

Herszonban nem ez az első tüntetés az oroszok ellen, szombaton már nagyszabású demonstrációra került sor.

Az ukrán hadvezetés szerint a herszoni lakosok dühödt ellenállása miatt a megszállók adminisztratív-rendőri rendszert próbálnak bevezetni.

Herszonban hatalmas tüntetés van az orosz megszállók ellen

Címlapkép: Szovjet T-34-es tank emlékműve Herszonban, még békeidőben. Forrás: Getty Images

