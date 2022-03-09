Egy elfoglalt ukrán városban tüntettek a megszállás ellen, 400 embert vettek őrizetbe az oroszok

Herszonban nem ez az első tüntetés az oroszok ellen, szombaton már nagyszabású demonstrációra került sor.
Az ukrán hadvezetés szerint a herszoni lakosok dühödt ellenállása miatt a megszállók adminisztratív-rendőri rendszert próbálnak bevezetni.
Day 14. Good morning. Video: Kherson - the only regional capital that has fallen. Ukrainian crowd of protestors gets angry after Russian troop start beating up a protestor. Russians open fire (in the air) and that does not stop but mobilize protestors. Pure anger and no fear pic.twitter.com/MQQJwyyVju— Tymofiy (Mylovanov) March 9, 2022
It’s real solidarity! Local people in occupied Kherson stand in front of Russian soldiers and scream that “Kherson stand with Mykolayiv”. Today Mykolaiv is preparing to massive attack of Russians army. #StandingWithUkraine— Oleksandra (Matviichuk) March 9, 2022
Címlapkép: Szovjet T-34-es tank emlékműve Herszonban, még békeidőben. Forrás: Getty Images