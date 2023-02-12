Műholdképeken a törökországi földrengés pusztítása

A török-szír határnál történt február 6-ai földrengésnek már 28 000 halálos áldozata van. A Maxar Technologies műholdképein látszik, hogy milyenek voltak a városok és a létesítmények a katasztrófa előtt, és mekkora pusztítást végzett a földrengés.

A mentőcsoportok azóta is folyamatosan dolgoznak a túlélők felkutatásán, ám a szokatlanul fagyos időjárás rendkívül megnehezíti a dolgukat.

We will be activating our Open Data Program () for the powerful in and . Please stay tuned for that notification. Seen here is another before (Oct 4, 2022) and after (Feb 7, 2023) view of , Turkey and the destruction. https://t.co/KG4Ln7Gvck — Maxar (Technologies) February 7, 2023

A következő képek a rengés epicentrumához közel fekvő Islahiye-ben készültek:

We are working with multiple organizations to provide them with of the recent that has devastated & . Seen here are before (Oct 4, 2022) & after (Feb 7, 2023) images of , Turkey, showing collapsed buildings & rescue operations. #satelliteimagery — Maxar (Technologies) February 7, 2023

Az alábbi képeken látható, hogy mekkora károkat szenvedtek a gabonasilók a földrengés által érintett területeken:

The recent also destroyed grain silos, as seen here in the towns of (left) and (right), . images from February 9, 2023. #earthquake — Maxar (Technologies) February 10, 2023

Címlapkép forrása: Getty Images