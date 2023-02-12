földrengés stock
Műholdképeken a törökországi földrengés pusztítása

A török-szír határnál történt február 6-ai földrengésnek már 28 000 halálos áldozata van. A Maxar Technologies műholdképein látszik, hogy milyenek voltak a városok és a létesítmények a katasztrófa előtt, és mekkora pusztítást végzett a földrengés.

A mentőcsoportok azóta is folyamatosan dolgoznak a túlélők felkutatásán, ám a szokatlanul fagyos időjárás rendkívül megnehezíti a dolgukat.

A következő képek a rengés epicentrumához közel fekvő Islahiye-ben készültek:

Az alábbi képeken látható, hogy mekkora károkat szenvedtek a gabonasilók a földrengés által érintett területeken:

Címlapkép forrása: Getty Images

