Műholdképeken a törökországi földrengés pusztítása

A mentőcsoportok azóta is folyamatosan dolgoznak a túlélők felkutatásán, ám a szokatlanul fagyos időjárás rendkívül megnehezíti a dolgukat.
We will be activating our Open Data Program () for the powerful in and . Please stay tuned for that notification. Seen here is another before (Oct 4, 2022) and after (Feb 7, 2023) view of , Turkey and the destruction. https://t.co/KG4Ln7Gvck— Maxar (Technologies) February 7, 2023
A következő képek a rengés epicentrumához közel fekvő Islahiye-ben készültek:
We are working with multiple organizations to provide them with of the recent that has devastated & . Seen here are before (Oct 4, 2022) & after (Feb 7, 2023) images of , Turkey, showing collapsed buildings & rescue operations. #satelliteimagery— Maxar (Technologies) February 7, 2023
Az alábbi képeken látható, hogy mekkora károkat szenvedtek a gabonasilók a földrengés által érintett területeken:
The recent also destroyed grain silos, as seen here in the towns of (left) and (right), . images from February 9, 2023. #earthquake— Maxar (Technologies) February 10, 2023
Címlapkép forrása: Getty Images