Videók: hatalmas tűz ütött ki az FSZB egyik oroszországi központja mellett

A közösségi médiában terjedő felvételek szerint tűz ütött ki Rosztov-na-Donuban az orosz titkosszolgálat, az FSZB helyi központjának közelében.

A CNN szerint egyelőre nem tudni, mi okozta a tüzet, az orosz hatóságok még nem nyilatkoztak az ügyben.

A RIA hírügynökség szerint

egy garázsokat és raktárakat tartalmazó épület gyulladt ki a Szövetségi Biztonsági Szolgálat határőrségének közelében.

Az embereket evakuálják, ketten megsérülhettek. A Reuters szerint a két sérült mellett egy halálos áldozat is van.

Helyiek szerint a tűz előtt robbanásokat lehetett hallani. Az alábbi kamerafelvétel megerősíti a robbanás tényét:

További felvételek:

