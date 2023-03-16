Videók: hatalmas tűz ütött ki az FSZB egyik oroszországi központja mellett

A közösségi médiában terjedő felvételek szerint tűz ütött ki Rosztov-na-Donuban az orosz titkosszolgálat, az FSZB helyi központjának közelében.

A CNN szerint egyelőre nem tudni, mi okozta a tüzet, az orosz hatóságok még nem nyilatkoztak az ügyben.

A RIA hírügynökség szerint

egy garázsokat és raktárakat tartalmazó épület gyulladt ki a Szövetségi Biztonsági Szolgálat határőrségének közelében.

Az embereket evakuálják, ketten megsérülhettek. A Reuters szerint a két sérült mellett egy halálos áldozat is van.

Helyiek szerint a tűz előtt robbanásokat lehetett hallani. Az alábbi kamerafelvétel megerősíti a robbanás tényét:

Rostov-on-Don. A surveillance camera recorded the explosion and the beginning of the fire at the headquarters of the Regional Board of Border Troops of the FSB. pic.twitter.com/vHaKaPB1JY — Belsat (in) March 16, 2023

További felvételek:

Additional footage of this morning's explosion at the FSB building in Rostov. #Russia — WhereisRussiaToday (@WhereisRussia) March 16, 2023

: media report that in Rostov-on-Don the building of the border service of the FSB is on fire. #BREAKING — Breaking (News) March 16, 2023

Rostov. Local news portal 161news reports, citing its source in FSB, that ammunition is detonating in the depot and fuel is burning in the tanks, and that pic.twitter.com/tIt1R7ymmm — Belsat (in) March 16, 2023

Large explosion in a building belonging to the border service department of Russias Federal Security Service (FSB) in Rostov-on-Don, the largest Russian city next to the Ukraine borderSocial media users described hearing explosions before the fire pic.twitter.com/8IcY2IvaSx — i24NEWS (English) March 16, 2023

Címlapkép: Getty Images