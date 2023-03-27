robbanás mező háború stock
Videó: szupermodern orosz fegyverrendszert robbantott fel Ukrajna

Megsemmisített az ukrán haderő egy orosz R-934UM típusú elektronikus harcászati rendszert – írja a háború fegyvereivel foglalkozó Ukraine Weapons Tracker.

A mobil zavaróállomásra az ukrán haderő nagy hatótávolságú Excalibur tüzérségi lőszerekkel és GMLRS rakétákkal csapott le.

Ez az orosz haderő első bizonyított R-934UM vesztesége a háború kezdete óta.

