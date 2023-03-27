Videó: szupermodern orosz fegyverrendszert robbantott fel Ukrajna

A mobil zavaróállomásra az ukrán haderő nagy hatótávolságú Excalibur tüzérségi lőszerekkel és GMLRS rakétákkal csapott le.

: A valuable Russian R-934UM jamming station along with another KAMAZ-based vehicle was destroyed by the Ukrainian army using three M982 Excalibur and one GMLRS rocket somewhere in the East.This appears to be the first documented loss of this electronic warfare asset. #Ukraine