Fölszálltak az orosz MiG–31-esek, riadókészültség Ukrajnában

Portfolio
A közösségi médiában terjedő információk szerint légiriadót rendeltek el szerte Ukrajnában, miután Belaruszban fölszálltak MiG–31K orosz vadászgépek.

A MiG–31-esek nukleáris töltet hordozására is képes Kinzsal hiperszonikus rakétákkal is rendelkezhetnek, amelyek egész Ukrajna területét elérhetik.

Cikkünk frissül...

Címlapkép: Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

