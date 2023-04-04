Fölszálltak az orosz MiG–31-esek, riadókészültség Ukrajnában

A MiG–31-esek nukleáris töltet hordozására is képes Kinzsal hiperszonikus rakétákkal is rendelkezhetnek, amelyek egész Ukrajna területét elérhetik.

First air raid alert in Kyiv city for days - the take-off of a Kinzhal missile-enabled MiG-31K warplane has been detected in Belarus, soon the entire country will be on alert, as all of Ukraine is within range of the nuclear-capable Kinzhal. pic.twitter.com/CcjFdqsoXa