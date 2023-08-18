Felvételek: újabb orosz olajterminál kapott lángra, sűrű, fekete füst száll

A fekete-tengeri kikötőváros olajterminálja az orosz olajexport legfontosabb csomópontja a régióban. Kapacitása 115 ezer köbméter, átmenő kapacitása évi 5 millió tonna.

Egyelőre nem tudni, mi okozta a tüzet, de az elmúlt hónapokban több ukrán dróntámadás is ért orosz üzemanyag-létesítményeket.

Russian state media reporting a huge fire at Novorossiysk oil terminal, which is Russias main oil export hub in the area as well as the route by which the majority of Kazakh oil hits world markets. Unclear if drone strikes involved https://t.co/BJwwwdv2GB — Maximilian (Hess) August 18, 2023

NOVOROSSIYSK The cargo area of the port of Novorossiysk , is burning & exploding.She says:Its becoming bigger and bigger. Something just exploded its continuing to explode.The port is Russias main port on the Black Sea. pic.twitter.com/C3NAsHXwAY — Jason (Jay) August 18, 2023

A major fire broke out at the Russian sea port of Novorossiysk. The container terminal is on fire.Source: https://t.co/8xZE1P6eCZ — Tendar (@Tendar) August 18, 2023

Címlapkép forrása: Martin Barraud via Getty Images