Felvételek: újabb orosz olajterminál kapott lángra, sűrű, fekete füst száll

Portfolio
Hatalmas tűz ütött ki a novorosszijszki olajterminálon – írja a The Guardian.

A fekete-tengeri kikötőváros olajterminálja az orosz olajexport legfontosabb csomópontja a régióban. Kapacitása 115 ezer köbméter, átmenő kapacitása évi 5 millió tonna.

Egyelőre nem tudni, mi okozta a tüzet, de az elmúlt hónapokban több ukrán dróntámadás is ért orosz üzemanyag-létesítményeket.

Felvételek: dróntámadás történt Moszkva központja ellen, az Expo Centernél csaptak fel a lángok

