Megtörtént az első lépés az ukrajnai háború legnagyobb fogolycseréjében – Híreink az orosz–ukrán konfliktusról pénteken

Az ukrán elnök X-fiókján jelentette be, hogy Oroszország és Ukrajna 390 foglyot cserélt ki néhány perce.

We are bringing our people home. The first stage of the 1000-for-1000 exchange agreement has been carried out. This agreement was reached during the meeting in Türkiye, and it is crucial to implement it in full.Today 390 people. On Saturday and Sunday, we expect the pic.twitter.com/OPIXycWcbA