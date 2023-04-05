Jönnek a még idegesítőbb, átugorhatatlan YouTube-reklámok
Figyelem, ha ilyen üzenetet kapsz a YouTube-tól, ne kattints, óriási bajod származhat belőle

Portfolio
A YouTube figyelmeztetést adott ki az adathalász e-mailekkel kapcsolatban, amelyek látszólag a no-reply@youtube.com, egy hivatalos e-mail címről érkeznek - írja a The Verge.

Az eset azt bizonyítja, hogy még ha egy e-mail legálisnak is tűnik, mindig ellenőrizni kell, hogy valóban hiteles-e, és nem csalóktól származik. A The Verge ennek kapcsán megjegyzi, hogy ha egy link a "confirm=no_antivirus" karakterláncot tartalmazza, akkor az biztosan nem a megnevezett feladótól érkezett.

Vigyázat! Csalók csapolják a kincstári számlákat, figyelmezetést adtak ki

Címlapkép forrása: Shutterstock

