menekült vonaton utazik záhonynál
Több mint 1,5 millióan menekültek el Ukrajnából

Az elmúlt 10 napban több mint másfél millióan menekültek Ukrajnából a szomszédos országokba az Oroszország indította háború elől - közölte Filippo Grandi, az ENSZ menekültügyi főbiztosa.

A BBC hozzáteszi, hogy a második világháború óta nem volt ilyen gyorsan növekvő menekültválság Európában.1 millió menekültet fogadhat be Ukrajnából Németország, a bevándorlással pedig mintegy 250 ezer több munkaerőt kaphat.

IMF: súlyos gazdasági hatásai lesznek a háborúnak

Címlapkép forrása: Getty Images

