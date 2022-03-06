Több mint 1,5 millióan menekültek el Ukrajnából

A BBC hozzáteszi, hogy a második világháború óta nem volt ilyen gyorsan növekvő menekültválság Európában.1 millió menekültet fogadhat be Ukrajnából Németország, a bevándorlással pedig mintegy 250 ezer több munkaerőt kaphat.

Good morning from , which may take in ~1mln refugees from . The German society is clearly ready to welcome the Ukrainians, so their integration might be relatively easy. Immigration from Ukraine may add about 250,000 people to the workforce, DB calculates. #Germany