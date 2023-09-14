Célba vette a Szamumot az ukrán drónhajó, több sem kellett a légpárnásnak

Az eset helyi idő szerint csütörtök délután 16:30 körül történt.

A Szamum nevű hadihajó 1991-ben készült el még a Szovjetunió ideje alatt, de már Oroszország bocsátotta vízre egy évvel később. 2000-től szolgál a Fekete-tengeri Flottában.

The Russian ministry of defense claims that today at about 16.30, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attempted to attack the Bora-class corvette Samum of the Black Sea Fleet in the Black Sea with a naval drone. They say the drone was destroyed. pic.twitter.com/Kf6THs84S8