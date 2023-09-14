szamum
Célba vette a Szamumot az ukrán drónhajó, több sem kellett a légpárnásnak

MTI
|
Portfolio
Az orosz védelmi tárca közölte, hogy a Fekete-tengeren az orosz Szamum légpárnás rakétahordozó fedélzeti fegyvereivel megsemmisített egy őt támadó ukrán személyzet nélküli motorcsónakot.

Az eset helyi idő szerint csütörtök délután 16:30 körül történt.

A Szamum nevű hadihajó 1991-ben készült el még a Szovjetunió ideje alatt, de már Oroszország bocsátotta vízre egy évvel később. 2000-től szolgál a Fekete-tengeri Flottában.

Címlapkép: A Szamum légpárnás hadihajó Szevasztopolnál 2019-ben. Ulf Mauder/picture alliance via Getty Images

