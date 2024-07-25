Lezuhant egy Mi–28-as Moszkva közelében

Az orosz védelmi minisztérium közlése szerint technikai hiba okozhatta a gép lezuhanását.
A közlemény arra nem tért ki, hány ember vesztette életét, de a Mi–28-as kétüléses katonai helikopter.
A Mi-28 helicopter crashed during a scheduled flight in the Zhizdrinsky disrict of the Kaluga Oblast. The crew was killed in the crash. The preliminary cause of the Mi-28 plane crash is a technical malfunction. The helicopter crashed in a deserted area, there was no destruction pic.twitter.com/fIhRrG6kEW— nofm_geopolitics (@nofmgeopolitics) July 25, 2024
A Mi–28-as helikoptereket szárazföldi páncélosok elleni légitámadásokra tervezték még a Szovjetunió idejében, az első repülésüket 1982-ben tartották.
Címlapkép forrása: Pavel Pavlov/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images