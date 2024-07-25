  • Megjelenítés
Lezuhant egy Mi–28-as Moszkva közelében
Lezuhant egy Mi–28-as Moszkva közelében
Globál

Lezuhant egy Mi–28-as Moszkva közelében

Portfolio
Lezuhant egy Mi–28-as katonai helikopter Moszkva közelében, a Kalugai területen, a teljes legénység meghalt – írja a Reuters.

Az orosz védelmi minisztérium közlése szerint technikai hiba okozhatta a gép lezuhanását.

A közlemény arra nem tért ki, hány ember vesztette életét, de a Mi–28-as kétüléses katonai helikopter.

A Mi–28-as helikoptereket szárazföldi páncélosok elleni légitámadásokra tervezték még a Szovjetunió idejében, az első repülésüket 1982-ben tartották.

Címlapkép forrása: Pavel Pavlov/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

