Elképesztően látványos videón az előző évszázad összes földrengése

We have a new earthquake dataset thanks to the US NWS Pacific Tsunami Warning Center! This animation shows all recorded earthquakes from 1901 - 2000. You'll notice that more earthquakes appear as monitoring improved with time. Watch until the end to see a composite frame of all the earthquakes at once!



Read more here: https://sos.noaa.gov/datasets/earthquakes-of-the-20th-century/



And watch a flat version here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jhmF-IwP6uM&feature=youtu.be