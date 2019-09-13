 
 
Hungary construction industry can't stop building

Portfolio
The volume of construction output in July was 9.6% higher than a month earlier, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said on Friday. Year-on-year growth was more than 30%, so the construction industry remains on a steep growth trajectory, but there are also less positive signs.

Apart from a slight slump in the spring, Hungary's construction industry is in full swing, as the July data also show. The volume of output increased in both main groups of construction: by 32.2% in the construction of buildings and 34.1% in civil engineering works. In the construction of buildings, the increase was due to residential, cultural and industrial buildings; in civil engineering projects, road, railway and utility constructions generated the growth, the KSH said. This indicates that although EU-funded government projects continue to play a major role, private sector investments also drive growth and demand remains high in practically all segments.

As for the future, the volume of new contracts can shed some light on trends, and this is where the first signs of a potential end to this great run show: new orders decreased by 25.5% in July. Although the volume of new contracts concluded in the construction of buildings went up by 12.5%, in the construction of civil engineering works the volume dropped by 40.5% year on year. To be fair, there were huge orders placed last July, making the base unrealistically high. Nevertheless, falling orders may curtail optimism for the future. The volume of the July month-end stock of contracts at construction businesses decreased by 10.2% compared to the July 2018 data. The stock of contracts volume increased by 48.9% for the construction of buildings and decreased by 23.3% for the construction of civil engineering works compared to the end of July 2018 data, the KSH said. This indicates that we may be nearing the peak of construction output, which may be followed by a substantial slump.

