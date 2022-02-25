Fordulat: az ukránok visszaszerezhették a Hosztomel repteret

Most már biztosan visszavertük [az orosz támadást]. A hosztomeli repülőtér a miénk [Ukrajna ellenőrzése alatt]. Az orosz leszállóegységet megsemmisítettük

- posztolta a Facebookon Olekszij Arestovics, az ukrán elnöki hivatal egyik tanácsadója az Ukrinform szerint.

Korábban arról számoltak be, hogy a megszállók átvették az ellenőrzést a Kijevtől mellett lévő Hosztomelben található - Antonov repülőtér néven is ismert - Hosztomel Nemzetközi Reptér felett.

Gostomel was retaken by Ukraine's 45th Spetsnaz Brigade as well as other units from the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Ukrainian advisor Anton Herashchenko says the Russians that survived the counterattack on Gostomel fled into the surrounding forests and fields. https://t.co/EtWTsk4lSW