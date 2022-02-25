ka-52-orosz-helikopter
Fordulat: az ukránok visszaszerezhették a Hosztomel repteret

Portfolio
A Kijev melletti Hosztomel Nemzetközi Reptér irányításáért délután nagyon heves harcok zajlottak, amikor az oroszok végül elfoglalták. Ukrajna állítása szerint az ukrán fegyveres erők nemrég visszaszerezték az ellenőrzést a kiemelt jelentőségű reptér felett.

Most már biztosan visszavertük [az orosz támadást]. A hosztomeli repülőtér a miénk [Ukrajna ellenőrzése alatt]. Az orosz leszállóegységet megsemmisítettük

- posztolta a Facebookon Olekszij Arestovics, az ukrán elnöki hivatal egyik tanácsadója az Ukrinform szerint.

Korábban arról számoltak be, hogy a megszállók átvették az ellenőrzést a Kijevtől mellett lévő Hosztomelben található - Antonov repülőtér néven is ismert - Hosztomel Nemzetközi Reptér felett.

Címlapkép forrása: Egy Kamov Ka-52 harci helikopter az Indra-2021 orosz-indiai közös hadgyakorlaton a prudboi katonai gyakorlótéren. Fotó: Dmitry Rogulin via Getty Images

