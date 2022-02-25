Fordulat: az ukránok visszaszerezhették a Hosztomel repteret

Most már biztosan visszavertük [az orosz támadást]. A hosztomeli repülőtér a miénk [Ukrajna ellenőrzése alatt]. Az orosz leszállóegységet megsemmisítettük
- posztolta a Facebookon Olekszij Arestovics, az ukrán elnöki hivatal egyik tanácsadója az Ukrinform szerint.
Korábban arról számoltak be, hogy a megszállók átvették az ellenőrzést a Kijevtől mellett lévő Hosztomelben található - Antonov repülőtér néven is ismert - Hosztomel Nemzetközi Reptér felett.
Gostomel was retaken by Ukraine's 45th Spetsnaz Brigade as well as other units from the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Ukrainian advisor Anton Herashchenko says the Russians that survived the counterattack on Gostomel fled into the surrounding forests and fields. https://t.co/EtWTsk4lSW— Doge (@IntelDoge) February 24, 2022
Gostomel airfield was reportedly retaken by Ukraine's National Guard & the Ukrianian 45th Spetsnaz Brigade. Surviving VDV units scattered.— Doge (@IntelDoge) February 24, 2022
Címlapkép forrása: Egy Kamov Ka-52 harci helikopter az Indra-2021 orosz-indiai közös hadgyakorlaton a prudboi katonai gyakorlótéren. Fotó: Dmitry Rogulin via Getty Images