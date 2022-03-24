Térkép: Putyin ennyit ért el egy hónap alatt

Az amerikai intézet által közzétett térkép az orosz előrenyomulásról:
Today's map includes significant changes due to counteroffensives over the past two days. The expanded areas of assessed control in Luhansk are the result of improved data on our end and do not indicate that the Russians have made further gains in recent days. #Ukrainian— ISW (@TheStudyofWar) March 23, 2022
Ahogyan a térkép mutatja, illetve ahogyan arról már beszámoltunk, egyre több helyen indult meg ukrán ellentámadás.
Címlapkép forrása: Getty Images