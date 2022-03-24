Térkép: Putyin ennyit ért el egy hónap alatt

FONTOS Megérkezett a negatív fordulat a magyarországi Covid-járványban - Ez áll a háttérben!
 A The Institue for the Study of War nevű amerikai agytröszt közzétette legfrissebb térképét Vlagyimir Putyin inváziójának állásáról.

Az amerikai intézet által közzétett térkép az orosz előrenyomulásról:

Ahogyan a térkép mutatja, illetve ahogyan arról már beszámoltunk, egyre több helyen indult meg ukrán ellentámadás.

Címlapkép forrása: Getty Images

