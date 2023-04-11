Bejelentette a Wagner-vezér: Bahmut négyötöde már orosz kézen van

Prigozsin bejelentését független forrásokból nem lehet megerősíteni, de tény, hogy az orosz erők a hónapok óta ostromlott város nagyobb részét már megszállták.
Prigozhin confirms that regular Russian troops have captured (supported) both flanks of Wagner to allow the PMC to concentrate on the finish at Bakhmut, says that 80% of the city is now under Russian control, pic.twitter.com/e8OT6WEs5e— Spriter (@Spriter99880) April 11, 2023
Volodimir Zelenszkij ukrán elnök a múlt héten mondta ki először, hogy készek visszavonni az ukrán csapatokat Bahmutból a nagyobb emberveszteségek elkerülése érdekében.
A War Mapper keddi térképén így nézett ki a bahmuti helyzet:
Close-up maps of the approximate situation around the cities of Bakhmut and Avdiivka.There have been no confirmed changes to control since the last update. pic.twitter.com/skZlXzBes7— War (Mapper) April 11, 2023
Címlapkép: Ukrán katonák Bahmut közelében 2023. április 10-én. Muhammed Enes Yildirim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images