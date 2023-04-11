csasziv jar
Globál

Bejelentette a Wagner-vezér: Bahmut négyötöde már orosz kézen van

Portfolio
Jevgenyij Prigozsin, a Wagner zsoldoscsoport vezére videóüzenetben jelentette be, hogy fegyveresei Bahmut városának már 80 százalékát ellenőrzésük alatt tartják – írja a Sky News.

Prigozsin bejelentését független forrásokból nem lehet megerősíteni, de tény, hogy az orosz erők a hónapok óta ostromlott város nagyobb részét már megszállták.

Volodimir Zelenszkij ukrán elnök a múlt héten mondta ki először, hogy készek visszavonni az ukrán csapatokat Bahmutból a nagyobb emberveszteségek elkerülése érdekében.

A War Mapper keddi térképén így nézett ki a bahmuti helyzet:

Kapcsolódó cikkünk

Fordulat jöhet Bahmut ostromában? – Váratlan kijelentést tett Zelenszkij

Címlapkép: Ukrán katonák Bahmut közelében 2023. április 10-én. Muhammed Enes Yildirim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Címlapról ajánljuk
Oroszorszag Munkanelkuliseg Fiatalok Haboru
karacsony gergely facebook
T-80BVM
msci index befektetés részvényindex
otp bankfiók belső és külső képek, logó
kórház állami egészségügy várólista várakozás beteg
HIMARS rakéta-sorozatvető Amerika Fülöp-szigetek
gabonaszállító hajó ellenőrzés
Portfolio Blogger
Friss hírek
Konferencia ajánló
2023. április 13.
MISKOLC - Pörgessük fel együtt a hazai KKV szektort!
2023. május 17.
Portfolio-MAGE Járműipar 2023
2023. május 10.
Gen Z Fest 2023
2023. április 25.
Sustainable Tech 2023
Hírek, eseményajánlók első kézből: iratkozzon fel exkluzív rendezvényértesítőnkre!
Portfolio hírlevél
Ne maradjon le a friss hírekről!
Iratkozzon fel megújult, mobilbarát
hírleveleinkre és járjon mindenki előtt.
SHORT
Portfolio Ingatlan Raktárkereső
Raktárkereső Lássuk a raktárakat

Kiadó raktárak és logisztikai központok

A legmodernebb ipari és logisztikai központok kínálata egy helyen

Infostart.hu
Portfolio Podcast Lab
Állásajánlat

Privát Bankár

Privát Bankár

Portfólió menedzser

Portfólió menedzser
Fórum
Trader
Online kurzus
Sikeres tőzsdei vagyonépítés egyszerűen
Akár 100 000 Ft-tal elkezdhető, hosszú távú megtakarítási módszer.
Könyvajánló
A Sikeres Kereskedő
Alapmű mindenkinek, akit érdekel a tőzsde világa.
Ez is érdekelhet
Oroszorszag Munkanelkuliseg Fiatalok Haboru
Globál
Itt az újabb intő jel, nagy bajban Oroszország
Pénzcentrum
Jöhet a sírig tartó munka, sokkoló ábrán a magyar nyugdíjösszeomlás: érik a 70 éves korhatár?
Partnereink Bankmonitor Avis Opten Budai Egészségközpont