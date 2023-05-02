Felvételek jelentek meg a Pavlohradot megrázó gigantikus robbanásról

Ukrajna szerint egy „iparlétesítményt” találtak el az oroszok, a támadásnak két halottja és több tucat sérültje van.
From earlier tonight prior to the missile strike...Incredible footage of a large explosion in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast (Ukrainian Controlled Territory). There is not a lot of information on the cause but the location is believed to be a chemical factory that makes pic.twitter.com/pG5p216FxR— OSINT (Uri) May 1, 2023
Orosz és néhány nyugati forrás szerint viszont egy lőszerraktár működött a térségben, ahol Ukrajna Sz-300-as rakétarendszerek rakétáit tárolta. Ezt az elméletet támasztja alá az is, hogy a megjelent videókon számos másodlagos robbanás látható.
The full video of the Russian attack on Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast yesterday. (See part 2 in comments) pic.twitter.com/KNNtKIVUQD— Giorgi (Revishvili) May 1, 2023
A GeoConfirmed geolokációval foglalkozó oldal szerint azonban egy vegyi üzem robbant fel, amely „nagyon rossz hír.” Ukrán források ezt egyelőre nem erősítették meg.
GeoConfirmed UKR.The massive explosion in Pavlograd was in the Pavlograd Chemical plant and was not a train loaded with S-300's like so many claimed... And it's also very bad news.Grid of the site: 48.582440, 35.849209GeoLocated by and 1/9 @OAlexanderDK— GeoConfirmed (@GeoConfirmed) May 1, 2023