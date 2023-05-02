robbanás tűz napalm lángok detonáció háború stock
Felvételek jelentek meg a Pavlohradot megrázó gigantikus robbanásról

Portfolio
Több videó is megjelent arról az orosz rakétatámadásról, amely az ukrán Pavlohrad település térségét érte a napokban.

Ukrajna szerint egy „iparlétesítményt” találtak el az oroszok, a támadásnak két halottja és több tucat sérültje van.

Orosz és néhány nyugati forrás szerint viszont egy lőszerraktár működött a térségben, ahol Ukrajna Sz-300-as rakétarendszerek rakétáit tárolta. Ezt az elméletet támasztja alá az is, hogy a megjelent videókon számos másodlagos robbanás látható.

A GeoConfirmed geolokációval foglalkozó oldal szerint azonban egy vegyi üzem robbant fel, amely „nagyon rossz hír.” Ukrán források ezt egyelőre nem erősítették meg.

Robbanás volt Oroszországban, súlyos rakétatámadás történt Pavlohrad ellen - Háborús híreink kedden

