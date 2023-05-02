Felvételek jelentek meg a Pavlohradot megrázó gigantikus robbanásról

Több videó is megjelent arról az orosz rakétatámadásról, amely az ukrán Pavlohrad település térségét érte a napokban.

Ukrajna szerint egy „iparlétesítményt” találtak el az oroszok, a támadásnak két halottja és több tucat sérültje van.

From earlier tonight prior to the missile strike...Incredible footage of a large explosion in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast (Ukrainian Controlled Territory). There is not a lot of information on the cause but the location is believed to be a chemical factory that makes pic.twitter.com/pG5p216FxR — OSINT (Uri) May 1, 2023

Orosz és néhány nyugati forrás szerint viszont egy lőszerraktár működött a térségben, ahol Ukrajna Sz-300-as rakétarendszerek rakétáit tárolta. Ezt az elméletet támasztja alá az is, hogy a megjelent videókon számos másodlagos robbanás látható.

The full video of the Russian attack on Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast yesterday. (See part 2 in comments) pic.twitter.com/KNNtKIVUQD — Giorgi (Revishvili) May 1, 2023

A GeoConfirmed geolokációval foglalkozó oldal szerint azonban egy vegyi üzem robbant fel, amely „nagyon rossz hír.” Ukrán források ezt egyelőre nem erősítették meg.