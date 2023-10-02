Ukrán hírszerzés: súlyos csapás érte az orosz rakétagyártás egyik központját

Az 1926-ban alapított szmolenszki üzemben gyártják az Ukrajna területét gyakran támadó H–59 cirkálórakétákat. A rakéták hatótávolsága 280 kilométer is lehet.

Az ukrán katonai hírszerzés szerint a gyárra négy drónnal támadtak, melyekből három célt ért.

A támadásról felvételek is terjednek a közösségi médiában:

️Kamikaze drones attacked the Russian aircraft factory in Smolensk, where Kh-59 missiles were produced - the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.It happened yesterday. 3 out of 4 drones hit the target. There is serious damage to the pic.twitter.com/EmQBUSHzYv