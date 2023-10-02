Ukrán hírszerzés: súlyos csapás érte az orosz rakétagyártás egyik központját

Az 1926-ban alapított szmolenszki üzemben gyártják az Ukrajna területét gyakran támadó H–59 cirkálórakétákat. A rakéták hatótávolsága 280 kilométer is lehet.
Az ukrán katonai hírszerzés szerint a gyárra négy drónnal támadtak, melyekből három célt ért.
A támadásról felvételek is terjednek a közösségi médiában:
️Kamikaze drones attacked the Russian aircraft factory in Smolensk, where Kh-59 missiles were produced - the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.It happened yesterday. 3 out of 4 drones hit the target. There is serious damage to the pic.twitter.com/EmQBUSHzYv— Ukrainian (Front) October 2, 2023
Video of Ukraines recent drone strike against the Smolensk aircraft factory.If we remember things correctly, this seems like the first Ukrainian strike on Smolensk since Russia started the war? pic.twitter.com/N8TF97HOwZ— Visegrád (24) October 2, 2023
Címlapkép forrása: Getty Images