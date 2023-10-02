drón stock
Globál

Ukrán hírszerzés: súlyos csapás érte az orosz rakétagyártás egyik központját

Portfolio
Az ukrán katonai hírszerzés hétfői bejelentése szerint egy vasárnapi dróntámadásban olyan súlyos sérülések érték a Szmolenszki Repülőgépgyárat, hogy meg kellett szakítani a termelést – írja a The Kyiv Independent.

Az 1926-ban alapított szmolenszki üzemben gyártják az Ukrajna területét gyakran támadó H–59 cirkálórakétákat. A rakéták hatótávolsága 280 kilométer is lehet.

Az ukrán katonai hírszerzés szerint a gyárra négy drónnal támadtak, melyekből három célt ért.

A támadásról felvételek is terjednek a közösségi médiában:

Címlapkép forrása: Getty Images

Címlapról ajánljuk
karikó katalin szeged nobel-díj
varga mihály budapest economic forum
ukrán tüzérek
borrell
Rossz hírt kaptak az autósok, féléves csúcson az olaj ára
Csárt
autowallis_foto_wallis_motor_pest_3
benzinkút robbanás
Friss hírek
Konferencia ajánló
2023. október 17.
Budapest Economic Forum 2023
2023. november 9.
Gen Z Fest /Green
2023. november 8.
Portfolio Investment Day 2023
2023. október 18.
Graphisoft - Portfolio Construction Technology & Innovation 2023
Hírek, eseményajánlók első kézből: iratkozzon fel exkluzív rendezvényértesítőnkre!
Portfolio hírlevél
Ne maradjon le a friss hírekről!
Iratkozzon fel megújult, mobilbarát
hírleveleinkre és járjon mindenki előtt.
SHORT
Portfolio Ingatlan Ügyvéd-kereső
Ügyvéd-kereső Lássuk az ügyvédeket

Ügyvédek

A legjobb ügyvédek egy helyen

Infostart.hu
Portfolio Podcast Lab
Fórum
Trader
Online kurzus
Sikeres tőzsdei vagyonépítés egyszerűen
Akár 100 000 Ft-tal elkezdhető, hosszú távú megtakarítási módszer.
Könyvajánló
A Sikeres Kereskedő
Alapmű mindenkinek, akit érdekel a tőzsde világa.
Ez is érdekelhet
ukrán tüzérek
Globál
Összeülnek az uniós külügyminiszterek Kijevben, sikeres volt az orosz ellentámadás Robotinénél – Háborús híreink hétfőn
Pénzcentrum
Tényleg a legdrágább a legjobb? Itt a 2023-as nagy téligumi-teszt eredménye, több termék is elhasalt
Partnereink Bankmonitor Avis Opten Budai Egészségközpont MHC Mobility