Gigantikus földrengés rázta meg Tajvan szigetét, súlyos felvételek jönnek a katasztrófáról
Gigantikus földrengés rázta meg Tajvan szigetét, súlyos felvételek jönnek a katasztrófáról

Kifejezetten súlyos, 7,4-es erősségű földrengés rázta meg Tajvant, a katasztrófának legalább kilenc halálos áldozata van.

25 éve nem látott súlyosságú, 7,4-es erősségű földrengés rázta meg pár órája a tajvani szigetcsoportot.

Az incidensnek legalább 900 sérültje és 9 halálos áldozata van a Reuters tudósítása szerint. 50 ember eltűnt.

A földrengés miatt földcsuszamlás is indult Tajvanon, több épület is összedőlt. Emellett cunamiriadót fújtak a Fülöp-szigeteken és Japánban is.

A térségben több ország – köztük a Kínai Népköztársaság -, segítséget ajánlott Taipeinek.

Címlapkép forrása: Ministry of Interior / Handout /Anadolu via Getty Images

