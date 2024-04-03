Gigantikus földrengés rázta meg Tajvan szigetét, súlyos felvételek jönnek a katasztrófáról

Kifejezetten súlyos, 7,4-es erősségű földrengés rázta meg Tajvant, a katasztrófának legalább kilenc halálos áldozata van.

25 éve nem látott súlyosságú, 7,4-es erősségű földrengés rázta meg pár órája a tajvani szigetcsoportot.

The People's Republic of China expresses its readiness to provide disaster assistance to Taiwan following the magnitude 7.4 earthquake pic.twitter.com/KPCtN3SAoO — S (p) April 3, 2024

Az incidensnek legalább 900 sérültje és 9 halálos áldozata van a Reuters tudósítása szerint. 50 ember eltűnt.

More videos of landslides in Taiwan due to today's earthquake.According to the latest data, the earthquake killed four people and injured 711 people. Japanese meteorologists warn that aftershocks with a magnitude of up to 6.5 are possible within a week. pic.twitter.com/3DoifrLTNa — S (p) April 3, 2024

A földrengés miatt földcsuszamlás is indult Tajvanon, több épület is összedőlt. Emellett cunamiriadót fújtak a Fülöp-szigeteken és Japánban is.

Latest figures for Taiwan : Nine people killed, 900 injured in the island's worst earthquake in 25 years.We must pay tribute: the islands infrastructure coped with such a disaster very well. In few regions would an earthquake of magnitude 7.7 cause such modest consequences. pic.twitter.com/wVQfyOFjXv — S (p) April 3, 2024

A térségben több ország – köztük a Kínai Népköztársaság -, segítséget ajánlott Taipeinek.

