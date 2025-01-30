  • Megjelenítés
Felvételek érkeztek a washingtoni légikatasztrófáról
Globál

Felvételek érkeztek a washingtoni légikatasztrófáról

Portfolio
Megérkeztek az első felvételek a washingtoni légikatasztrófáról, valamint a Potomac folyónál zajló mentési folyamatról.

Ahogyan arról beszámoltunk, egy utasszállító repülőgép és egy Sikorsky Black Hawk helikopter ütközött a levegőben az Egyesült Államok fővárosa, Washington D. C. felett, mindkét gép a Potomac folyóba zuhant. Az utasszállító repülőgépen 60 utas és 4 fős legénység, míg a katonai gépen 3 fős személyzet tartózkodott.

A közösségi médiában több, távoli kamerafelvétel is megjelent az utasszállító és a katonai helikopter ütközéséről.

Az alábbi felvételt egy autó fedélzeti kamerája örökítette meg.

Eközben a nagyszabású mentési akcióról is megjelentek az első fotók és videófelvételek.

A washingtoni légikatasztrófáról szóló, folyamatosan frissülő tudósításunk itt követhető:

Kapcsolódó cikkünk

Légikatasztrófa Washington D. C. felett: utasszállító repülőgép ütközött egy katonai helikopterrel

Címlapkép forrása: Daily Mail/X.com

Címlapról ajánljuk
Portfolio Blogger
Holdblog

Az akkumulátoripar árnyoldala

Az elektromos autók, laptopok és okostelefonok világában a kobalt egyszerre a technológiai fejlődés motorja és súlyos társadalmi problémák forrása. Míg a fejlett országokban az elektronikai.

RSM Blog

TEÁOR2025: fontos határidők és teendők

Az Európai Unió gazdasági tevékenységeket osztályozó rendszere, a TEÁOR, jelentős változáson ment keresztül. Az új TEÁOR\'25 rendszer 2025. január 1-jével lépett hatályba, amely számos j

Holdblog

Negyven évet vissza az időben

1984-et írunk. Óceánia hol Keletázsiával, hol Eurázsiával áll hadban. A háborúskodás azonban sokkal inkább szolgálja a belső politikai célokat, mint bármely tényleges külpolitikai cél el

Holdblog

Már a pia sem kell?

Elém került az alábbi ábra, elég vegyes érzelmek fogtak el az oszlopokat látva. Egyrészt örültem, hiszen első olvasatra a diagram mondanivalója pozitív, ugyanakkor \"ez nem... The post Már a

FRISS HÍREK
NÉPSZERŰ
Összes friss hír
Melyik befektetési alapot válasszuk 2025-ben?
Állásajánlat

Gazdasági elemző

Gazdasági elemző
Konferencia ajánló
Property Warm Up 2025
2025. február 20.
Green Transition & ESG 2025
2025. március 6.
Biztosítás 2025
2025. március 4.
Agrárium 2025
2025. március 19.
Hírek, eseményajánlók első kézből: iratkozzon fel exkluzív rendezvényértesítőnkre!
Portfolio hírlevél

Ne maradjon le a friss hírekről!

Iratkozzon fel mobilbarát hírleveleinkre és járjon mindenki előtt.

Portfolio IngatlanIrodakereső

Kiadó modern irodaházak

Az iroda ma már több, mint egy munkahely. Találják meg most cégük új otthonát.

Fórum
Trader
Díjmentes előadás

Tőzsde kezdőknek: Hogyan ne égesd el a pénzed egy hét alatt!

Előadásunkon bemutatjuk a Portfolio Online Tőzsde egyszerűen kezelhető felületét, a számlatípusokat és a gyors kereskedés lehetőségeit. Megismerheted tanácsadó szolgáltatásunkat is, amely segít az első lépések megtételében profi támogatással.

Díjmentes előadás

Divat vagy okosság? ETF-ek és a passzív befektetések világa

Fedezd fel az ETF-ek izgalmas világát, és tudd meg, miért válhatnak a befektetők kedvenceivé!

Ez is érdekelhet
kamikaze drónok dróntámadás
Globál
A fegyvergyártásba is beférkőzött a forradalmi technológia: bemutatkozott a Hellhound
Pénzcentrum
Leesik az állad: ekkora lakásra futja, ha ma akarsz kis pénzből új otthont venni Magyarországon
Partnereink Bankmonitor Avis Opten Budai Egészségközpont MHC Mobility