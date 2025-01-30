Felvételek érkeztek a washingtoni légikatasztrófáról

Megérkeztek az első felvételek a washingtoni légikatasztrófáról, valamint a Potomac folyónál zajló mentési folyamatról.

Ahogyan arról beszámoltunk, egy utasszállító repülőgép és egy Sikorsky Black Hawk helikopter ütközött a levegőben az Egyesült Államok fővárosa, Washington D. C. felett, mindkét gép a Potomac folyóba zuhant. Az utasszállító repülőgépen 60 utas és 4 fős legénység, míg a katonai gépen 3 fős személyzet tartózkodott.

A közösségi médiában több, távoli kamerafelvétel is megjelent az utasszállító és a katonai helikopter ütközéséről.

LISTEN to ATC audio of American 5342 as Reagan tower clears them to land, advises PAT25 helicopter to watch for traffic, and then alarm hits tower as they watch the collision unfold and both aircraft fall into the river. pic.twitter.com/KZC91vXg2r — Tyler (Anderson,) January 30, 2025

Az alábbi felvételt egy autó fedélzeti kamerája örökítette meg.

Dashcam footage has captured the precise moment of the collision between American Airlines Flight 5342 and PAT25, a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. pic.twitter.com/f8e8Jm0PgP — GMI (@Global_Mil_Info) January 30, 2025

Eközben a nagyszabású mentési akcióról is megjelentek az első fotók és videófelvételek.

60 passengers and four crew were on board American Airlines jet that collided with Army Black Hawk helicopter in Washington, DC. Follow live updates. https://t.co/r4da8B94L9 — CNN (@CNN) January 30, 2025

There is now an active rescue operation underway at the Potomac River in Washington D.C. after a passenger plane operated by American Airlines collided midair with a Black Hawk helicopter while trying to land. CBS News' reports that this is the first commercial @krisvancleave — CBS (News) January 30, 2025

Absolutely speechless. I selected this apartment so I could watch the planes take off and land every night; never imagined Id look out the window to see this.Praying for the folks onboard American Airlines Flight 5342. Im so sorry I cant string together a better sentence. pic.twitter.com/EBd6w2TB7r — Matthew (Cappucci) January 30, 2025

