Videón ahogy nappallá változik az éjszaka Oroszországban - Lecsaptak az ukrán drónok

A rendelkezésre álló információk szerint több drón vágódott be a rosztovi Novocserkaszk városában. A támádásban hárman megségültek.

⚡ Novocherkassk under attack: injuries, explosions, traffic jams Last night, Russia once again felt the reality of war — this time, the Rostov region came under fire. Three people were injured in Novocherkassk following a Ukrainian drone strike. All suffered shrapnel wounds; one victim has a punctured abdomen and is in critical condition. The city reported fires, explosions, and destruction. Traffic near a railway crossing has been completely blocked. According to acting governor Slyusar, the strikes hit multiple locations: Novocherkassk, Shakhty, Myasnikovsky, Aksaysky, and Rodionovo-Nesvetaysky districts. Fires broke out in homes, dachas, and dry fields. In one case, a UAV got stuck in a tree; in another, it crashed without detonating. Vehicles were damaged, windows shattered, and roofs destroyed. https://twitter.com/nexta_tv/status/1947879638753067439