Íme a katari "horror hotelek"

Sokak számára lehetetlen küldetésnek tűnt, hogy a kevesebb, mint 3 millió lakossal rendelkező Katar sikeresen elszállásolja az országba érkező nagyjából 1,2 millió turistát. Az aggodalom nem tűnik alaptalannak, korábban is érkeztek már meghökkentő hírek szállodahajókról és sátortáborokról, most az utóbbiról keringenek hajmeresztő videók a Twitteren.

A BBC News videójában jól látszik a sátrak puritán berendezése, a biztonság és az alapvető infrastruktúra szinte teljes hiánya. Érdemes megemlíteni, hogy nem filléres szállásokról van szó, 175 font azaz több mint 80 000 forint egy éj ezekben a sátrakban.

Címlapkép: CNN

