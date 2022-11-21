Íme a katari "horror hotelek"

A BBC News videójában jól látszik a sátrak puritán berendezése, a biztonság és az alapvető infrastruktúra szinte teljes hiánya. Érdemes megemlíteni, hogy nem filléres szállásokról van szó, 175 font azaz több mint 80 000 forint egy éj ezekben a sátrakban.
The horrifying experience fans discovered when they checked into the Fan Village in . For £175 a night, these tents are worst than most budget hotels room! With a budget of $220 billion spent on hosting the World Cup, Im sure the host can do a better job. #worldcup— Alvin (Foo) November 21, 2022
Qatar is a country of 3 million residents. There just arent enough hotels for 1.2 million+ World Cup visitors. Some are staying in this fan village with glorified shipping containers for $200 US/ night. No complaints from fans here. pic.twitter.com/MBsUh6jA2c— Thomas (Daigle) November 20, 2022
We stayed in a World Cup fan camp in Qatar. pic.twitter.com/bO2qD2UHfu— Emily (Brooks) November 20, 2022
Címlapkép: CNN