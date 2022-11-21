Íme a katari "horror hotelek"

A BBC News videójában jól látszik a sátrak puritán berendezése, a biztonság és az alapvető infrastruktúra szinte teljes hiánya. Érdemes megemlíteni, hogy nem filléres szállásokról van szó, 175 font azaz több mint 80 000 forint egy éj ezekben a sátrakban.

The horrifying experience fans discovered when they checked into the Fan Village in . For £175 a night, these tents are worst than most budget hotels room! With a budget of $220 billion spent on hosting the World Cup, Im sure the host can do a better job. #worldcup