Példátlan támadás történt: ukrán páncélosok törtek át az orosz határon

Az ukránok oldalán harcoló Szabad Oroszország Légió még a tegnapi napon egy sejtelmes bejelentésben közölte azt, hogy „hazamennek”, a Twitteren megjelenő fotók és videók alapján pedig nagyon úgy néz ki, hogy ezt a kijelentést komolyan is gondolták. Úgy tűnik, ma ukrán páncélozott járművekkel lépték át Oroszország határát és támadást indítottak egy orosz település ellen.

A Putyin-ellenes oroszokból álló légió nemrég tette közzé azt, hogy „felszabadították” Koznika falut, és előretörnek Grajvoron irányába. Ezzel a bejelentéssel csak egy probléma van:

Mindkét település Oroszország nemzetközileg elismert határain belül fekszik, Belgorod régióban.

Az esetről videók és fotók is napvilágot láttak:

Ezzel párhuzamosan az orosz média is bejelentette azt, hogy megkezdték a lakosság evakuálását a Kozinkától északkeletre fekvő Gora-Podolból, az orosz nemzeti gárda és a fegyveres erők pedig védelmi vonalakat építenek ki a térségben.

Az ukrajnai Harkiv-megyével határos Belgorod régióban Oroszország már régóta számít egy ellenséges támadásra, a rendelkezésre álló információk szerint a térségben komoly védelmi állásokat építettek ki, ugyanakkor érthető az, hogy Moszkva nem tartotta magas készültségben a csapatait.

Pillanatnyilag erősen kérdéses az, hogy az ukrán oldalon harcoló orosz önkéntesek milyen sikereket érhetnek el a meglepetésszerű támadással, melyhez a folyamatosan szivárgó videók alapján harckocsikat is kaptak Kijevtől:

További részletek hamarosan.

A címlapkép illusztráció, 2015-ben készült. Forrása: Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images

