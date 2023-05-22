Példátlan támadás történt: ukrán páncélosok törtek át az orosz határon

A Putyin-ellenes oroszokból álló légió nemrég tette közzé azt, hogy „felszabadították” Koznika falut, és előretörnek Grajvoron irányába. Ezzel a bejelentéssel csak egy probléma van:

Mindkét település Oroszország nemzetközileg elismert határain belül fekszik, Belgorod régióban.

The Russian Freedom Legion claim they have liberated the town of Kozinka on the Ukrainian-Russian border, and are advancing inside Grayvoron. pic.twitter.com/jbPkUvnENQ — NOELREPORTS () May 22, 2023

Az esetről videók és fotók is napvilágot láttak:

Reports this morning that 6-8 Armored Vehicles and Tanks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces/Freedom of Russia Legion entered the Belgorod Region of Western Russia with FRL Units now claiming to Captured the Town of Kozinka while Heavy Fighting is still taking place towards Grayvoron. pic.twitter.com/jdPNXI6993 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) May 22, 2023

Ukraines Military Intelligence Agency has stated that the Freedom of Russian Legion alongside the Russian Volunteer Corps have entered the Belgorod Region of Western Russian in order to set up a Security Buffer Zone to Protect the Ukrainian Settlements near the Border. pic.twitter.com/br2Iact9f9 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) May 22, 2023

Ezzel párhuzamosan az orosz média is bejelentette azt, hogy megkezdték a lakosság evakuálását a Kozinkától északkeletre fekvő Gora-Podolból, az orosz nemzeti gárda és a fegyveres erők pedig védelmi vonalakat építenek ki a térségben.

Russian Sources are reporting that the Evacuation of Civilian from the Town of Gora-Podol has begun with Forces from the Rosgvardiya (National Guard) and Russian Ground Forces setting up Defensive Fortifications. pic.twitter.com/1dvrzuFKnD — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) May 22, 2023

Az ukrajnai Harkiv-megyével határos Belgorod régióban Oroszország már régóta számít egy ellenséges támadásra, a rendelkezésre álló információk szerint a térségben komoly védelmi állásokat építettek ki, ugyanakkor érthető az, hogy Moszkva nem tartotta magas készültségben a csapatait.

Pillanatnyilag erősen kérdéses az, hogy az ukrán oldalon harcoló orosz önkéntesek milyen sikereket érhetnek el a meglepetésszerű támadással, melyhez a folyamatosan szivárgó videók alapján harckocsikat is kaptak Kijevtől:

1 Tank and 2 Armored Vehicles with the Freedom of Russia Legion in the Belgorod Region of Western Russia. pic.twitter.com/N0eWfqrOsT — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) May 22, 2023

További részletek hamarosan.

A címlapkép illusztráció, 2015-ben készült. Forrása: Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images