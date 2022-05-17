Tíz állás, amivel boldog és gazdag lehetsz
Gazdaság

Portfolio Seeks Translator / Proofreader

Portfolio
Portfolio, Hungary’s leading economic and financial online journal, is seeking a translator / proofreader for its English language website.

Who we are:

Portfolio.hu/en is one of Hungary's longest-established English-language news portals, created for our premium readership. Decision makers, politicians, business people, corporate executives can find out from you what the really important economic news are in Hungary. What you write for us really matters - it's no coincidence that we're looking for the best.

The job:

You’d be translating / proofreading for Portfolio’s English site. Translating from Hungarian to English, checking if already translated text matches original.

Language skills required:

Hungarian and English proficiency. You should expect to cover subjects including the macroeconomy (GDP, inflation), finances (budget, monetary policy, FX, bond market), the stock market (earnings reports, daily price changes), various industries, so the whole nine yards, with focus on economic / financial / business issues.

Time of work:

That may be the best part yet. Absolutely flexible working hours. Mornings / earning mornings preferred. On some days you can ‘take over’ and be responsible for the content of the site.

Place of work:

Home. Office. Hybrid. You choose.

Perks:

Working for Hungary’s leading online financial journal.

Other skills needed:

Word, Excel, Portfolio’s admin platform (will teach you).

Applications (with CV) to muller@portfolio.hucsiki@portfolio.hu

Címlapkép forrása: Shutterstock

Címlapról ajánljuk
bankvezérek
worker goldozó ipar termelés gyártás fizetés
ukrán harckocsik
GettyImages-1324724478
tizezer forint bankjegy
orbánviktorfacebook
erdogan orbán
Frankfurti tőzsde
Portfolio Blogger

Ricardo A kalkulációs vita

A kalkulációs vita: Darabok egy kirakóshoz címmel posztom olvasható a Carl Menger Intézet blogján. Köszönet a szerkesztőnek...

Friss hírek
Trader
Online előadás
Támaszok, ellenállások a gyakorlatban, vagyis vételi és eladási zónák
Belépési zónákat azonosítunk, melyek a trendekkel együtt szuperhatékony párost alkotnak.
Könyvajánló
A Sikeres Kereskedő
Alapmű mindenkinek, akit érdekel a tőzsde világa.
Portfolio hírlevél
Ne maradjon le a friss hírekről!
Iratkozzon fel megújult, mobilbarát
hírleveleinkre és járjon mindenki előtt.
SHORT
Portfolio Ingatlan Újlakás-kereső
Újlakás-kereső Lássuk a lakásokat

Eladó új építésű lakások

Válogass több ezer új lakóparki lakás közül Budán, Pesten, az agglomerációban, vagy vidéken.

Infostart.hu
Portfolio podcast
Állásajánlat

Junior elemző/elemző/közgazdasági elemző

Junior elemző/elemző/közgazdasági elemző
Fórum
Konferencia ajánló
2022. május 17.
Hitelezés 2022
2022. május 31.
Financial IT 2022
2022. június 8.
Portfolio Property X 2022
2022. június 1.
Portfolio Digital Transformation 2022
Hírek, eseményajánlók első kézből: iratkozzon fel exkluzív rendezvényértesítőnkre!
worker goldozó ipar termelés gyártás fizetés
Olvasta már? Megszólaltak az elemzők a kirobbanó GDP-adat után
Partnereink Bankmonitor Avis Opten Budai Egészségközpont